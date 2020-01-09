Gary Bowyer delighted to have Chris Taylor in Bradford City's dressing room for the rest of the season

Gary Bowyer has praised Chris Taylor's influence in the Bradford City dressing room after extending his short-term contract until the end of the season.

The midfielder came on trial in the summer, but it was not until November that he signed a deal which was due to expire this month.

He has impressed enough in his nine appearances for the Bantams for it to be extended for the remainder of the campaign.

Manager Bowyer has worked with the 33-year-old before, at Blackburn Rovers, and has been delighted with the impact he has made off the field as well as on it.

"Chris boasts a great deal of experience and has the ability to play in a variety of different positions,” he said.

"He will certainly help us for the rest of the season and is a great person to have around the dressing room."

Taylor is hoping to reward Bradford's faith in him by helping them back into League One. The Bantams are fourth, outside of the automatic promotion places on goal difference.

"I am absolutely delighted to have signed until the end of the season,” he commented.

"I am really enjoying being a Bradford City player. It is a massive club, where we are all aiming for promotion. That has always been a dream of mine.

"We have been in great form recently and I cannot wait to, hopefully, keep this unbeaten run going."