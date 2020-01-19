Gary Bowyer unimpressed as Bradford City let it slip

Have your say

BRADFORD City manager Gary Bowyer slammed his side’s defending after being held to a 2-2 draw against Scunthorpe United.

The Bantams’ promotion push suffered another dent after their third successive game without a win.

The manner of both the goals we conceded were poor. We’ve been so good defensively and I wasn’t impressed. Gary Bowyer

Hope Akpan and James Vaughan hit a quickfire first-half double to put the hosts in the ascendency.

But former Bantams loanee Alex Gilliead and John McAtee secured a point for the Iron.

Bowyer groaned: “The manner of both the goals we conceded were poor. We’ve been so good defensively and I wasn’t impressed.

“The game doesn’t end at 3.25. It happens over the course of a season – you have a dip and concede soft goals.”

Goalkeeper Luke McGee, called up to replace the injured Richard O’Donnell, did well to deny George Miller early on and Vaughan struck the post before the hosts struck twice in the space of three minutes.

Akpan, starting his first game for almost two months, got the first with a cool finish from striker Eoin Doyle’s pass.

Then Bradford took full advantage of right-back Jordan Clarke being treated off the pitch as Connor Wood exploited the gap to cross for Vaughan to finish.

Scunthorpe reduced their arrears through Gilliead.

McGee pulled off a fine save from Miller from close range to keep the hosts ahead.

But the battling visitors completed their comeback through McAtee’s 74th-minute strike.

Bradford City: McGee, A O’Connor, P O’Connor, Richards-Everton, Mellor, Cooke (Reeves, 82), Akpan (Connolly, 67), Palmer, Wood, Vaughan (McCartan, 77), Doyle. Unused substitutes: Henley, Devitt, Taylor, Sykes-Kenworthy.

Scunthorpe United: Watson, Clarke (Ntlhe, 21, Colclough, 57), McGahey, Bedeau, Brown, Gilliead, Perch, Lund, Eisa, McAtee, Miller (Beestin, 82). Unused substitutes: Butler, Sutton, Hornshaw, Collins.

Referee: A Backhouse (Cumbria).