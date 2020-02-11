Gerhard Struber down in the dumps about another Barnsley "blackout"

Gerhard Struber was extremely downbeat after seeing his side beaten by a defensive lapse.

READ MORE - Barnsley in need of positive mindset, insists Gerhard Struber



Barnsley coach Gerhard Struber

Jude Bellingham chased a lost cause into the corner after 76 minutes and when Barnsley did not match his hunger to get to the ball, the highly-rated 16 year-old was able to cross for Scott Hogan.

The former Sheffield United loanees turn and shot was a rare moment of quality on an extremely difficult night to play football, with swirling wind and snowy conditions contributing to a subdued crowd.

Defeat leaves Barnsley nine points adrift of safety, and with a desperately unhappy coach.

“It is a s*** day,” he declared.

“It was a tough game and in the end zero points.

“It's a very difficult situation for me, my staff and the whole team.

“In the end the performance was not enough to win the game. We need a big focus on every action, and in one action defensively we were not clear.

“I spoke the last time so much about mistakes and learning from them but in every game we have a blackout. We don't learn from this.

“It's not so easy for me, for the whole team and for the players who make these mistakes.

“The whole team didn't create the offensive performance we needed with movement, forward runs and more precision with the last pass. It's a very difficult and a very frustrating situation but the next game is on Saturday and we will reflect over the next few days but it will be very difficult against Fulham.

“We had a lot of good moments in our game on the ball, good positioning but in the end the final pass, the precision for the last pass was not enough to score goals.

“I think the opponent made a very good hard-working and organised defensive performance so it was not so easy to make chances but we have the right players for this.”

There was no cheering him up. When he was asked about a decent first half where Birmingham goalkeeper Lee Camp was forced into three good saves, he replied, with a shrug: “It was okay.

“In the end we had no benefit from our good chances. We had good moments, more from (long-range) shots, control on the ball and off it, but in the end we lost this game. This is the reality.

“The reality is not easy. The feeling is really bad.

“After the game when we lose it's normal that I'm not laughing.

“It was not a magic opponent, they only played long balls, they had no style on the ball. All they were very good at was the organisation of the defence. We lost our focus, we lost our concentration. It was so simple for the opponent to win against us.

“This is a frustrating situation for me.”

Time is running out for Barnsley, and Huddersfield Town and Stoke City could widen the gap to safety when they play on Wednesday.

“Yes we have young players but win the club I think we have big talents who learn very quickly from mistakes and normal talent who needs more time to learn. For our challenge we have no more time.”

Unsurprisingly, Struber's opposite number Pep Clotet was in a better mood, and very positive about 16-year-old Bellingham.

“He's been massive for us the whole season,” he said. “We live by a theme that you never say never with our team.

“Jude chased a bit of a lost cause because he believes something can happen and Barnsley were caught open. The last thing you want to be with Hogan in the box is open.

“Jude is a very modern player. In pre-season he was not the player he is now but he had the mentality to grow and grow, and realise what is not working. He has played in central midfield, on the wing and as a striker. I am very happy to help him in his development and I think we're doing something good for Birmingham, but also for English football.

“He's very grounded, his family have done a fantastic job with him.”