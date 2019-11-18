Gerhard Struber in 'advanced talks' over vacant Barnsley post

Barnsley are said to be in "advanced talks" with Gerhard Struber which could bring an end to their search for a new manager, now into its seventh week.

The Austrian boasts an impressive pedigree having overseen a 4-0 Europa League win at Borussia Monchengladbach this season, as well as a draw with Roma.

Struber is in his first full season with Austrian Bundesliga club Wolfsberger, who are third in the division after 14 games. Despite their impressive start, they are bottom of their Europa League group.

He reportedly did not take training on Monday.

No deal has yet been agreed, and the drawn-out process has been a reminder of the danger of taking things for granted. Gothenburg head coach Poya Asbaghi reportedly turned down the job down, and apparent sightings of out-of-work former Schalke and Stuttgart coach Jens Keller in the Oakwell stands at the 2-2 draw with Bristol City did not materialise into an appointment either.

The 42-year-old midfielder began his career as a youth coach with Red Bull Salzburg, and has had spells in charge of his hometown team SV Kuchl, and Liefering.

If he takes the job, Struber will inherit a Barnsley team bottom of the Championship, and without a win since the opening weekend.

The Reds won promotion from League One after finishing second last season, but failed to adequately replace a number of key players at either end of the field. Coach Daniel Stendel was sacked for their poor start at the start of September's international break.

Former Mansfield Town and Boston United manager Adam Murray has been in caretaker control since Stendel's dismissal, and while he has seen the team to creditable draws over promotion contenders Swansea City, West Bromwich Albion and Bristol City, they have lost the other two matches which arguably mattered even more, against Huddersfield Town and Stoke City.

After the 4-2 defeat with the Potters, who swapped places with Barnsley in the table as a result, Murray called for the board to make a permanent appointment so his players would know where they stood. Murray was considered for the job, but the group which own the club, International Investment Consortium, have again turned to northern Europe for a manager.

They followed the fashion for German managers by appointing Stendel in the summer of 2018, and his first season was a huge success. He came on the back of appointments such as David Wagner, a fellow German who took Huddersfield into the Premier League and against all the odds earned them a second season of top-flight football.

As well as Iranian-Swedish manager Asbaghi and German Keller, Ostersunds's British head coach Ian Burchnall was also linked with the job.

Barnsley's first attempt to start making up the five-point gap to Championship safety will come at home to Hull City on Saturday.

The search for Stendel's replacement has certainly been a lengthy one, but if they can persuade Struber to join, they look to have landed a talented young manager.