Grant McCann looking on the bright side of Hull City's crazy 4-4 draw

As it was impossible for anyone to completely get their heads around Hull City's 4-4 draw with Swansea City straight after kick-off, Tigers coach Grant McCann preferred to concentrate on the positives.

The downside was that his team had thrown away the lead on three occasions, but having gone behind for the first time after 85 minutes, out of form Hull showed the heart to take a point, substitute Tom Eaves putting away a Josh Magennis cross.

Grant McCann was focusing on the positives of Hull City's 4-4 draw

“It's very, very difficult for me to analyse that game without watching it back,” admitted McCann. “It was almost like a basketball game, kamikaze at times.

“I'll focus on the positives but we'll look at the negatives of course as a staff and try and iron them out.

“The positives for us is we've got (Marcus) Maddison a goal (his first since joining Hull on loan from Peterborough United on deadline day), (Mallik) Wilks (another January signing) has scored again, Eavesy (Tom Eaves) scored and Leo (Leandro Da Silva Lopes) scored his first goal for the football club.

“That's positives for me, and to score four goals at home.

“Yes, to concede four is not good enough and it just seems at the minute with the lack of confidence in the group that every little mistake gets punished.

“But for us to come back and show a real determination to score and get a draw out of the game was pleasing. But it shouldn't have got to that stage. We were three times in the lead.”

Hull have not won a match since losing their two top goalscorers, Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki, on deadline day, but their replacements showed they can replace at least some of that potency.

“We know what we have here, we know we have people who can score goals,” said McCann. “We will improve, especially when we get some of the boys back off the injury table.

“It was pleasing to see Tom score at the end after a good bit of play from Josh Magennis.

“When you';re low on confidence every little mistake seems to get punished and it's finding that inner belief to keep going. We have that.”

Hull are suffering badly from injuries at the moment and another January signing, James Scott, has been ruled out for the season through ankle surgery, but centre-backs Jordy De Wijs and Reece Burke are expected back in training next week.

“It's huge what we've lost through injuries and we have to get them back,” said McCann. “We'll have a training ground with probably 24 or 25 players on it, which will be lovely and with that comes good decisions. But this group has never shied away from it.

“It's gutting for James to pick up his injury, though.”

McCann's opposite number Steve Cooper probably spoke for both teams when he said: “The goals tell you everything about the game.

“We've had to work hard to create and score some good goals but on the flipside the goals we've given away were absolute gimmes.”