Grant McCann says there have been no Jarrod Bowen bids as he concentrates on Hull City balancing act

Grant McCann says he is not aware of any bid for Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen, and his only focus at the moment is picking the right team for Saturday's FA Cup fourth round tie against Chelsea.

READ MORE - Newcastle United ‘unwilling’ to meet Hull City’s valuation of in-demand winger Jarrod Bowen



With 17 games this season, Bowen has caught the eye of a number of clubs in the Premier League and the top end of the Championship. The Tigers say they do not want to part with the 23-year-old, not as they try to push for a top-six finish, and their high valuation has so far put some suitors off.

Whether Bowen features at home to Chelsea on Saturday will have more to do with how McCann seeks to balance his team, with Tuesday's Championship visit of Huddersfield Town a much higher priority. He may have some juggling to do at left-back, with Callum Elder injured and Stephen Kingsley unlikely to be risked from the start having only just returned from injury.

Asked if there had been a bid for Elder yet, McCann replied:

“No, I don't believe so. Nothing's come to me.

“As is well publicised, there was an improved (contract) offer made to Jarrod and his representatives (by Hull), so we're just waiting to hear back from that.

“I haven't sat with Jarrod, it's really down to the representatives and the football club to get to the bottom of that. We just focus on the football.”

Bowen was a substitute as Hull knocked Rotherham United out in the third round, with McCann resting key players for the league. He is likely to do so again where he has that room for manoeuvre

Changes

“Injuries have taken a bit of a toll on us defensively but we'll be looking to put a good show on,” McCann insisted. “It's no secret the league's the most important thing for us but this game will be a good occasion so we want to give it a good go.

“I've no (Matthew) Pennington, no (Jordy) de Wijs, no (Callum) Elder, (Kamil) Grosicki's good and then it's just the long-term ones, Kevin Stewart and Jon Toral. Apart from that we're all fine.

“Callum's picked up another calf injury in the last game (and could be out for) two weeks, de Wijs hasn't recovered too well, so he's probably going to be another couple of weeks. Penno's picked up a groin strain in training today at the end of the session so it's very unlikely he's going to make the weekend.

“Stephen (Kingsley)'s fine. He's come back and trained all week. Whether he's right for this weekend, I'm not sure.

“It's a bit close because he's only trained for four days after being out for three weeks.

“We might not take a risk on Stephen, but we'll see.

“If not, we've got options there. Young Brandon (Fleming)'s gone out to Bolton (on loan) and as it happens we've got sa couplwe of injuries. But Sean McLoughlin's good, (Ryan) Tafazoli's good, (Eric) Lichaj's good, (Reece) Burke's good, (Robbie) McKenzie's good. We've got options.”