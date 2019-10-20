‘Great performance,’ says Doncaster Rovers’ Jon Taylor

Doncaster Rovers must maintain the standards they set in getting back to winning ways with victory over Bristol Rovers.

That is the verdict of forward Jon Taylor, who netted Rovers’ second to help them to end a fourgame winless run.

After a poor display in the previous game at Oxford United, Taylor believes Rovers are firmly back on track.

“It was a great performance,” he said. “It was a great reaction from last week when we let ourselves down.

“We worked hard all week and I think we showed it on the pitch with a great performance.

“The way we played, I don’t think many teams would have been able to live with us. We just need to keep that up more now.”

Rovers survived a scare midway through the first half when the visitors were awarded a penalty after Kieran Sadlier was penalised for a high boot. But Tom Nichols saw his shot saved by Seny Dieng, which appeared to fully ignite Rovers into action.

They took the lead on 39 minutes when Kieran Sadlier ghosted in to flick a header home from close range from Taylor’s cross.

Taylor put the game to bed 11 minutes into the second half, mopping up with a fine finish after Niall Ennis saw a shot saved.

Rovers saw out the game with comfort against a side that was unbeaten since August.

Taylor said: “We went through loads of patterns of play with repetition throughout the week and everyone knew where they needed to be. It worked out well.”

Doncaster Rovers: Dieng; Halliday, Anderson, Daniels (Wri ght 79), James; Whiteman, Sheaf; Sadlier, Coppinger (May 87), Taylor; Ennis (Thomas 79). Unused substitutes: Lawlor, Greaves, Gomes, Longbottom.

Bristol Rovers: Jaakkola; Rodman, Davies, Craig, Kilgour, Leahy; Clarke (Bennett 62), Upson, Ogogo; Smith, Nichols (Adeboyajo 57). Unused substitutes: Van Stappershoef, Little, Menayese, Kelly, Hargreaves.

Referee: D Rock (Hertfordshire).