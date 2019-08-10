Grimsby Town v Bradford City - Bantams aim to reward loyal fans

BRADFORD CITY manager Gary Bowyer has warned his side of the need to get physical today.

The Bantams head to Grimsby looking to build on what was a solid, if unspectacular, start to the season.

Bowyer’s side took a point from the opening day home game with 10-man Cambridge United, while today’s opponents were getting their own campaign under way with a 2-0 victory at Morecambe.

“I have watched Grimsby’s match from last weekend and they deserved to win,” said Bowyer. “They performed very well and deserved to win. They will be buoyed by the fact it is their first home game so we are expecting an extremely tough match.

“They are a very physical, competitive team and we are going to have to be better than them in every department. We want to build on our performance at Cambridge. We are very confident – should we improve in the areas we have targeted – we can get a result.”

A little under 2,000 City fans will make the trip to Cleethorpes for a reunion with former striker James Hanson, who moved to Blundell Park from AFC Wimbledon during the summer.

On the prospect of his side running out in front of a sold-out away end, Bowyer added: “Our supporters are incredible. The way they come out and back us makes me really proud and puts a smile on my face.

“To have close to 2,000 travelling to Grimsby is fantastic. I am sure they will make plenty of noise and get right behind us, like they always do.

“We cannot wait to get out and see them. Hopefully, we can put on a good performance and do them proud and put smiles on their faces. We have mentioned in team meetings how the support gives us a huge boost and drives us on. It is up to us to go to Grimsby and get a result.”