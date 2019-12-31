Hands off Karlan Grant, say Huddersfield Town

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Danny Cowley is adopting a pragmatic stance regarding the future of Karlan Grant – with the Terriers’ top-scorer expected to be the subject of considerable interest in the January transfer window.

The former Charlton Athletic striker has been the shining light in a largely grim 2019, netting 16 goals.

Despite not scoring, Grant was outstanding in Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers, with Town supporters keeping their fingers crossed that he remains at the club by the end of the window, which opens for business tomorrow.

On the future of Grant, Cowley said: “Karlan is a great, great kid who has worked exceptionally hard for this football club.

“He is a good professional with a lot of ability. We are just trying to help him get better every day. That’s what we are trying to do.

“We know he has ambitions. We also have as a football club. We are working together to try and realise those ambitions.

“You have your clear plans, but football is such a fluid game that it changes so quickly and you have to be able to react and be adaptable.”

As to whether keeping Grant would represent the most important achievement of the winter window, the Town chief added: “I think it works both ways.

“It is not just about the individual, but trying to keep your key players.

“While we want to add, we certainly do not want to lose. But we are respectful of the situation.”

Cowley remains hopeful that talismanic midfielder Jonathan Hogg will return to the fray for tomorrow’s important home game with Stoke City.

Hogg sat out the win over Blackburn due to a hip issue, but the problem is not thought to be serious.

On Hogg, Cowley – conscious that the 31-year-old is also one booking away from an automatic two-match ban – added: “We are hopeful Hoggy will be back for Stoke, which would be massive for us.

“Pritch (Alex Pritchard) is getting closer by the day and Collin (Quaner) went to see a surgeon in Germany last week and is continuing on the grass to make the tendon a bit stronger.

“Collin will be like a new signing as we have not had him in really.”