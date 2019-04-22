Harrogate assured of play-off place as Rodney earns win for Halifax

Jordan Thewlis scored one goal and made the other as Harrogate Town beat Gateshead 2-0 to rubber-stamp their place in the National League play-offs.

The pacy forward opened the scoring shortly before half-time then put the second on a plate for Mark Beck 10 minutes into the second period.

The result means that the Wetherby Road outfit cannot finish any lower than seventh and will have the chance to compete for a place in the Football League at the end of the regular season.

The opening exchanges were fairly even and Jack Hunter missed a great chance to open the scoring when he nodded wide from six yards out in the 32nd minute.

It was somewhat against the run of play when Harrogate took the lead four minutes before half-time. Josh Falkingham lifted a ball over Gateshead’s back-four and Thewlis beat the offside trap, taking the ball around Pears and rolling into an empty net.

Just seconds after the resumption Thewlis received a yellow card for simulation, but he had a big hand in his side’s second goal. He hurdled a challenge wide on the left before driving into the box, beating another defender and delivering a low cross that Beck converted at the back post.

Devante Rodney struck yet again for FC Halifax Town as his stoppage-time goal sealed a 2-1 win over promotion-chasers Wrexham.

Scott Quigley had put Halifax in-front against his former club, but Chris Holroyd cancelled it out before half-time.

Rodney then popped up in added time with another fantastic goal – his seventh in 11 matches – to ensure Halifax ended their home campaign on a high.

Quigley took his goal superbly to hand Halifax the lead after Cameron King slipped a superb through ball into the left of the box. Ten minutes later Holroyd was left with a tap-in after a corner was nodded down.

Rodney then produced another moment of magic with a sweet, low strike with his left foot.

Guiseley confirmed their status in National League North by defeating Darlington 1-0.

They were awarded a penalty just three minutes in when Kaine Felix was fouled in the area, but Kingsley James saw his penalty well saved by Jake Turner.

Felix did get the game’s only goal, with 16 minutes gone.

Alex Purver’s ball over the top released him and he beat his marker before lobbing the ball over the goalkeeper and in.

York City went behind shortly after half-time, but hit back to win 3-1 at Bradford Park Avenue.