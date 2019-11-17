Harrogate Town need to ‘wise up a bit,’ says Simon Weaver

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver said his players need to become more “streetwise” after seeing them surrender a three-goal lead at Bromley.

Strikes from Jack Emmett, Brendan Kiernan and a Jack Muldoon penalty put the Wetherby Road outfit 3-0 up inside 41 minutes against the team that began the weekend top of the National League standings.

Yet, Harrogate had to settle for just a point in the end, and could have ended up empty-handed, were it not for the excellence of goalkeeper James Belshaw.

“We put ourselves in a fabulous position, 3-0 up against the league leaders, and we’ve got to take advantage,” said Weaver.

“The first 40 minutes were outstanding. We looked great every time we went forward and we defended well.

“But we were weak in response to them scoring their first and we have to get better.

“The component, in terms of what’s missing at the moment, is that streetwise edge, which to get over the line against teams such as these, has to be added to our game.

“We’ve got cracking lads and great energy, great pace, great passing ability, but we need to wise up a bit.

“Momentum is a wonderful thing when it’s going your way. But when it’s going against you we have to be better at dealing with it.”

Victory would have lifted Harrogate to within two points of the National League summit, however their poor second-half showing means they stay seventh.

Bromley: Huddart, Kizzi, Bush, Edmonds-Green, Raymond, Holland, Wood, Mekki (Coulson 46), Hackett-Fairchild, Rees, Cheek. Unused substitutes: Najia, Bingham, Tanner, Klass.

Harrogate Town: Belshaw, Will Smith, Hall, George Smith, Fallowfield, Falkingham, Emmett, Kiernan, Beck, Muldoon, Diamond (Thomson 61). Unused substitutes: Cracknell, Taylor, Bradley, Brown.

Referee: T Parsons (Manchester).