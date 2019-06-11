Harrogate Town sign former Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United and Bradford City striker Jon Stead

HARROGATE TOWN have completed the signing of former Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United and Bradford City striker Jon Stead.

The Huddersfield-born forward, 36, has joined from Notts County - where he scored 51 goals in 182 appearances - and is intent upon helping the ambitious National League outfit to secure their 'next step' of reaching the Football League after participation in the Conference play-offs last season.

Stead said: "Coming away from Notts County after four years, I knew I needed a change and something fresh.

"I wanted to get things sorted out as soon as possible and make sure I knew where I was playing my football next season. I am delighted to be here and really looking forward to getting going.

"The things that have been going on at this club over the last two or three years are fantastic. They (Harrogate) are moving in the right direction and I want to be a part of that, help improve it and move us on to that next step."

Meanwhile, delighted Harrogate manager Simon Weaver believes that the talismanic qualities of Stead will rub off on the rest of his squad, especially Town's younger contingent.

Weaver added: “His career has been outstanding, but what is important for us is his track record over the last four years. He has played over 180 games and kept himself in great shape.

“We watched a lot of him last season and he contributed a lot between the boxes, he was agile, put himself about, took up great positions in the box and executed his finishes well.

“We are really pleased to have got him, he is an infectious character and is going to be good for all the younger players."

The transfer is subject to FA and National League approval on July 1.