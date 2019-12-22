All the latest rumour from around the web.

Highly-rated 17-year-old League One star staying put - plus HUGE news from Sunderland, Portsmouth Peterborough and Ipswich Town - transfer gossip

The January transfer window is just around the corner with Football League clubs eyeing deals.

Scroll down and click through the pages to see the latest transfer gossip from around the web.

Ronan Curtis wont be pushing to leave the Blues as they target promotion from League One this term. (The News)

1. Ronan Curtis update

Ronan Curtis wont be pushing to leave the Blues as they target promotion from League One this term. (The News)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Derby County have been linked with Peterborough star Marcus Maddison. (TEAMtalk)

2. Marcus Maddison latest

Derby County have been linked with Peterborough star Marcus Maddison. (TEAMtalk)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has said that he "would bet a grand" on Hull City signing Herbie Kane on loan in January. (Hull Live)

3. A bold claim!

Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has said that he "would bet a grand" on Hull City signing Herbie Kane on loan in January. (Hull Live)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Kenny Jackett still feels he needs reinforcements in defensive areas. (The News)

4. Pompey boss outlines transfer plans

Kenny Jackett still feels he needs reinforcements in defensive areas. (The News)
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3