Huddersfield Town have the spirit to beat drop, says Jonas Lossl

Huddersfield Town were forced to come to terms with the ruthless realities of Championship football on Wednesday, but Jonas Lossl sees the spirit to overcome them.

The goalkeeper had a point when he said the Terriers were probably the best team between the boxes at home to Cardiff City, but was also right to highlight a lack of physical assertiveness as being behind a 3-0 defeat.

Lossl sees a much better spirit now than when he left the club in the summer, and believes that will pull them through.

“It didn’t look like a 3-0 performance but, unfortunately, as always, the game is decided in the boxes,” said the Dane, who joined Everton on a free transfer after last season’s relegation, but returned on loan on January’s deadline day.

“We need to look at that and think about it, evaluate it, then look forward to the next game.

“Unfortunately the result didn’t lie, they were much better than us in the boxes. Everything in between, I think we were the only team in the match, I thought we played well. But credit to them for coming here with a plan and following it.

“Again we looked like a calm team on the ball. We had lots of creativity but lacked that last bit, which makes it difficult.

“They got some counter-attacks in and we need to be more clear dealing with them. We were bullied and we can’t accept that.

“We weren’t tough enough in the situations we need to be and we were a bit unclever covering up the counters.

“But we will bounce back quickly. The spirit in the team, the mentality, is great.”

Much has changed since Lossl’s first spell. He is one of nine players brought in by new manager Danny Cowley, with eight leaving. The 31-year-old sees enough ability to take advantage of what he believes is a better mentality. “It’s a different team than I left in the summer, the spirit is much better,” he reflected.

“I felt that signing, I got that impression from everybody. In the first two weeks here I could see there was a big quality and the spirit is really there.

“Even though we lost 3-0 on Wednesday, we have some real quality and need to bounce back from this quickly. This is not us.”

The Terriers are at Derby County on Saturday.