Huddersfield Town must turn thoughts to QPR, says Elias Kachunga

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN forward Elias Kachunga insists the club cannot afford to be down-hearted after becoming the third of the newly-relegated sides to start the season with a defeat.

Old failings from their days in the Premier League came back to haunt the Terriers in Monday night’s 2-1 loss at home to Derby County.

Basic errors in defence combined with some profligate finishing meant Huddersfield had to again experience the familiar feeling of disappointment at the final whistle.

For Kachunga, who missed a gilt-edged opportunity late on to rescue a point, the key is not to dwell on the setback against the Rams and, instead, focus on Saturday’s trip to Queens Park Rangers.

“The mood has been good,” said Kachunga about a pre-season that saw Town go unbeaten in nine outings, two of which were behind closed doors. “We have just played one game. Disappointed to lose but we know how the Championship is and how every game comes round quick.

“We have to analyse and then move on to the next game. We have just have to try and do it better.”

Kachunga came off the substitutes’ bench midway through the second half hoping to inspire a comeback.

However, the DR Congo international could only blaze over when found unmarked by Terence Kongolo.

“We were disappointed to lose the first game of the season,” he added.

“The first-half performance was not good enough from us. We improved a little bit in the second half and gave them more problems.

“There were chances, especially for me at the end. I had to get it on target. We know we must play better, especially at home. But it was just the first game and we have to take the best things from it into Saturday.

“Everyone told me to keep my head up. It was a chance but I just have to take the next chance and put it in.”

As for the trip to Loftus Road, Kachunga added: “I was hoping to start (against Derby) but when I came on I tried my best. I wanted to show the manager I wanted to be on from the first whistle.

“The next game is on Saturday and, hopefully, I can get more minutes to help the team more.”