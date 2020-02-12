Huddersfield Town promote Leigh Bromby as their 'succession plan' kicks in

Huddersfield Town have wasted little time in appointing Leigh Bromby as their new head of football operations.

On Tuesday, the Terriers announced David Webb would be leaving the role “by mutual consent” at the end of the season. At the time chairman Phil Hodgkinson spoke of succession plans, and the next day it kicked into place with the promotion of former Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Leeds United defender Bromby.

The 39-year-old has been on Huddersfield's academy coaching staff since 2014, and has spent the last two years overseeing a rethink of the operation.

“It’s important that the club has succession plans in place for its key roles, and the head of football operations position is certainly one such position,” commented Hodgkinson.

“Leigh managed a huge transition for our academy in a hugely competent and strategic manner, one that will bear fruit for us, as we are already seeing. The success he’s had in that role has seen several football clubs approach him to join them.

“However, he has worked here since 2014 and has a genuine love for the club. He’s from Liversedge, he grew up locally and he desperately wants to play a part in bringing further success to Huddersfield Town.

“He’s the right man to be our new head of football operations. He’s been an incredible help to me since I became Chairman in July 2019 and I’m sure he will really develop in the next step of his career.

“He’s a strategic, long-term thinker, he challenges accepted norms and he works very hard, all qualities I really value. I know he will put the interests of our club at the heart of every decision he makes.

“He already has a good working relationship with Danny (Cowley, Huddersfield's manager) and Nicky (his brother and assistant), and I think he will be a fantastic support to them as we move forward together.

“Having Leigh in the building gives us a unique opportunity to have a seamless handover during Dave’s exit period, which should ease the transition as we finish the season and enter an important summer.”

In September 2017, the Terriers decided to downgrade their academy from a category two to the lower category four status and work on a more European-style model, re-banding its age categories to fit the calendar as opposed to the academic year. A newly-created Elite Development Team and Under-19 sides play bespoke, tailored games programmes and the Under-17s play league football against under-18s.

Bromby will work closely with Danny Cowley and head of recruitment Josh Marsh, reporting to the board on all aspects of the football operation including recruitment, performance, scouting, analysis, sports science, medicine and the academy.