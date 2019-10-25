Huddersfield Town's Danny Cowley: Barnsley a much tougher proposition under Adam Murray

Danny Cowley says Barnsley will pose a much bigger threat to his Huddersfield Town team now than they would have done before the international break.

Daniel Stendel was sacked as manager before the pause for European Championship qualifiers and Colwey has been impressed with the impact Adam Murray has made as caretaker manager, drawing with promotion contenders Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion.

Cowley is not surprised.

"Adam Murray is someone we know well as a player for Mansfield he played against my Concord Rangers team in the first round of the FA Cup, he then became manager of Boston United and we had a few big conversations then because we (Lincoln City) were close neighbours and we played them in pre-season games," he said.

"He's done a very, very good job since he came in, they've had two very good results playing against Swansea and West Brom.

"We went to West Brom on Tuesday night and they played a back five which is something he did a few times last year but haven't done to this point this season. They were aggressive, on the front foot and fought for everything.

"They were really hard-working.

"They deserved to be 2-0 up in the West Brom game and carried real, real threat on the counter-attack all night. Defensively they played a high line, they were aggressive - we were really, really impressed with them.

"It took two substitutions and a change of shape to pull West Brom back into the game.

"We know we're going to have to match them in work ethic and endeavour."

By Cowley's admission, Huddersfield played poorly in Wednesday's draw with Middlesbrough but they too are improving, having kept three clean sheets in their last four matches, and avoided defeat in five.

On-loan Liverpool youngster Kamil Grabara trained on Friday, and could return in goal after missing the midweek game with a stomach bug.