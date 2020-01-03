Huddersfield Town's January clearout starts with Reece Brown's loan move

Reece Brown has kicked off Huddersfield Town's January clearout by joining Peterborough United on loan for the rest of the season.

In his first transfer window as Terriers manager, Danny Cowley is looking to revamp a squad which is in a relegation battle for the third year running, this time in the Championship.

At the same time as bringing new players in, Cowley's needs to scale back the wage bill, and attacking midfielder Brown was one of those he was looking to move on.

The 23-year-old, who has two-and-a-half years left on his contract, has only made one appearances for Huddersfield, against a Lincoln City side Cowley was then managing in the League Cup.

He joined from Forest Green Rovers after playing a key part in them reaching last season's League Two play-offs with 11 goals and 15 assists.

“Reece is a technical footballer who did really well in Sky Bet League Two,” said manager Cowley. “He created and scored a lot of goals at that level.

“This is a good opportunity for him to go out and play games at the next level in Sky Bet League One to further his development.”

Other players Cowley is looking to move on include Terence Kongolo, Adam Diakhaby, Herbert Brockman and Isaac Mbenza.

Town are working with their Premier League contacts in the hope of loaning some promising youngsters to reinforce a squad Cowley describes as “unbalanced”.

In December he was forced to field teams without a single left-footed player, something he claimed never to have done before in his managerial career, and he is keen to add attacking firepower too.