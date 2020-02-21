Huddersfield Town's Karlan Grant boost as injuries start to ease

Danny Cowley has an almost full-strength Huddersfield Town squad to pick from for the first time in his career at Swansea City on Saturday.

Tommy Elphick is a long-term absentee with a knee injury, and Colin Quaner is due to make his comeback from a hip injury in Friday's under-23 game against Liverpool.

But top-scorer Karlan Grant is back after three matches out injured with the rest of the squad in training.

“We've had everybody on the grass but Tommy Elphick, which is a real positive so it's definitely the best we've been in terms of the health of the squad,” said Cowley. “We've worked really hard to get to this point and it certainly gives a competition in training and competition for selection.

“Karlan's been on the grass so we're hopeful he'll be available come Saturday.”

German forward Quaner is yet to play for manager Cowley, who says it is good for the morale of the group that he is close to a return.

“He's a good guy, always smiling , and he makes Kacha (Elias Kachunga) happy, they have a real bromance.

“He's a really good person to have around the building, he loves his football. A bit like Alex Pritchard, he's had a really frustrating period.

“He's been on the grass for ages and ages but he had an operation with a German surgeon and we were kind of waiting for the go-ahead from him to be able to push on with the next stage of his rehabilitation work.

“He's been back training with the group for two weeks and he's going to play around 45 minutes for the first team on Friday against Liverpool. We have two more games on Monday and Tuesday next week, so we'll probably target the Tuesday game to get some more minutes into the boys who have been on the peripheral of the squad.”

Quaner is out of contract at the end of the season, but that has had to wait, according to Cowley.

“He's not been fit so he's not been in a real position for us to talk beyond him getting fit so now he is, we'll get him match-fit and he'll be looking for a strong finish to the season to put himself in a strong position for further talks,” he said. “I think that probably applies to a lot of our players who will be out of contract but we need to get clarity for the club about what division we'll be in, that's the club's stance on it. Once we get that, we can have those conversations.”

Alex Pritchard is also available for selection at the Liberty Stadium having suffered from a cyst at the back of his knee for most of the campaign.

“Alex has trained all last week and this week,” explained Cowley. “His attitude and work ethic has been excellent. It's been a frustrating period for everyone but mostly him. The supporters will be frustrated and we as a management team are frustrated but no one feels that more than Alex.

“He's a top Championship player and when you're without one of your key players for such a prolonged period of time it hurts you and it's certainly hurt us. If we can get him back fully fit for the run-in, that's a real positive.

“It has been frustrating for him. He came back and played in the Birmingham and Swansea games and was one of our best performers, he made us significantly better single-handedly and then we weren't able to back that up, which was disappointing and frustrating in equal measure.”

Goalkeeper Kamil Grabara is back in training after a bad head injury at the end of January, but is not yet ready to push on-loan Jonas Lossl for his place.

“Kamil is going through a concussion protocol, which is a day-by-day process,” said Cowley.

“Probably because of the nature of the contact we'll look to give him a game before the first team selection because it's a bit like riding a bike, when you fall of you want to get straight back on and that's the first time he's had that real big head collision. I suppose that's the life of the goalkeeper but as a young player he hasn't experienced it before.”