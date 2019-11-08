Huddersfield Town's on-loan Chelsea midfielder Trevor Chalobah in England Under-21 squad

Huddersfield Town midfielder Trevor Chalobah has been called into the England Under-21 squad for this month's European Championships qualifiers in Albania and the Netherlands.

The midfielder, on loan from Chelsea, has been an important figure in Town's recent upturn in form under new manager, although he has been on the bench for the last two matches. He pulled out of last month's Under-21s squad due to fitness concerns.

The Young Lions play in Albania on Friday, November 15, and in the Netherlands the following Tuesday. The Championship is on an international break while the games take place.