Huddersfield Town show the energy to pull clear of danger

MANAGER Danny Cowley says the whole ethos at Huddersfield shone through in their important home win over QPR.

The Terriers recorded a crucial victory to move six points clear of the Championship relegation places.

Their goals came within the space of four second-half minutes, with Elias Kachunga scoring the opener and then winning the penalty for the second, which Steve Mounie put away.

Cowley said: “That was an important win in a tough game. We’ve had a difficult period as a club and there’s so much will inside this stadium.

“Once we scored you could feel that relief appear and we played much better.

“We were playing into a strong wind in the first half, which made it difficult. We started well but our intensity faded after about 10 minutes.

“We showed real energy, particularly in the second half. After our first goal, we became significantly more confident and that showed.”

The first half was dominated by the visitors with Eberechi Eze causing plenty of problems, particularly when he cut inside and unleashed a shot which Jonas Lossl, making his first appearance since rejoining Town on loan from Everton, did well to parry.

After another fine flowing move, Luke Amos saw a vicious shot tipped over by Lossl. From the resulting corner, Rangers captain Grant Hall planted a header against a post.

The visitors were the dominant team but their failure to convert chances came back to haunt them after the restart.

Just before the hour, Juninho Bacuna wriggled away from his marker and fed Harry Toffolo, whose cross hung in the air and allowed Kachunga to head home from a couple of yards out.

Just four minutes later, Town doubled their advantage. It came gift-wrapped after goalkeeper Liam Kelly cheaply gave the ball away to Emile Smith-Rowe, who ventured forward and fed Kachunga. The forward was then clumsily tripped by Lee Wallace and Mounie did the necessary from the resulting spot-kick.

Kachunga and substitute Andy King wasted late chances as Town moved to within three points of the visitors.

Huddersfield Town: Lossl, Simpson, Stearman, Schindler, Toffolo, Hogg, O’Brien, Kachunga (Willock 90), Smith-Rowe, Bacuna (King 74), Mounie (Campbell 72). Unused substitutes: Chalobah, Coleman, Pyke, Stankovic.

Queens Park Rangers: Kelly, Kane, Hall, Masterson, Wallace, Amos (Clarke 68), Ball, Samuel (Oteh 87), Eze, Chair (Pugh 67), Hugill. Unused substitutes: Lumley, Manning, Rangel, Barbet.

Referee: D Webb (Co Durham).