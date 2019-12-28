Huddersfield Town v Blackburn Rovers, Sunday: No rest until mission is complete, says Terriers chief Danny Cowley

ON the corresponding weekend of last season, life was pretty much perfect for Danny Cowley.

The former Lincoln City chief watched his side end 2018 with a 2-1 victory at Cambridge United – as the League Two leaders reached the 50-point mark and moved six points clear at the summit in the process.

Now in situ as Huddersfield Town manager, Cowley is pouring all his energies into preventing a second successive relegation for the Terriers.

But just as he would not settle until his Red Imps side sealed their declared mission of promotion, so he is similarly driven into ensuring that Town consolidate their second-tier status by May.

Cowley’s emotions were ones of bitter disappointment on Boxing Day as the Terriers went down 1-0 at fellow strugglers Middlesbrough, a game he felt that his side should have taken something from in front of 2,000 away supporters on Teesside.

The hectic Christmas schedule is such that focus moves on quickly, with Town handed a cherished chance to end a tough and at times punishing 2019 on a winning note against visiting Blackburn Rovers tomorrow at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Reinforcing his intent to transform the fortunes of Town, Cowley, whose side then start the new year with another important home game against Stoke City on Wednesday, said: “You have a choice in life and I am not going to die wondering.

“I am going to make sure with the rest of our staff that we do everything we can to get this brilliant football club back to what it is capable of being.

“The supporters were brilliant with us (at Middlesbrough) and we want more for them and we are working really hard, day in, day out, to try and create more for them.

“We will get there. It will not be easy and plain-sailing. But I can promise that we will get there.”

Town will be without the services of key midfield enforcer Jonathan Hogg tomorrow after he came off with a hip issue at home-town club Boro, with Cowley reeling from the blow.

“Jon has been so important to us,” Cowley added.

“He is a warrior and a fighter and gives us the combat that we need and gives the personality and character we need. He is the soul of the team.

“He is a huge loss, there’s no hiding place.”