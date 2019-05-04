Huddersfield Town v Manchester United: Town fans have chance to salute departing Hoyle

THE road signs proudly proclaiming Huddersfield’s status as a Premier League town have been gone for weeks.

So, too, has any sense of enjoyment from a season that has heaped misery upon misery for the Terriers, at least since the turn of the year.

Only the revelation last night that tomorrow’s visit of Manchester United will be Dean Hoyle’s swansong as majority owner has elevated what had been shaping up to be a fixture to endure to one with genuine meaning as supporters get the chance to salute the 52-year-old.

Without the news of the sale to Phil Hodgkinson, this would have been little more than a merciful end to the suffering on home soil that may yet see Town claim an unwanted top-flight record.

Jonas Lossl, the Terriers goalkeeper, appreciates this campaign has gone horrible wrong. But the Dane still hopes Huddersfield will be able – in time – to remember the good days that the club has enjoyed during these two years among the elite.

“In general, my stay here so far has made me very proud,” said the 30-year-old when speaking exclusively to The Yorkshire Post. “I feel proud about what we have made. There have been special times.

“I know it is difficult now. But I hope people remember the Manchester United game. The draws at Chelsea and Manchester City to stay up. I definitely will.

“Of course, this last five months has not been easy. But try to remember the good times in the Premier League.

“We have to try and honour that in these last two games – and let’s hope we can create another good moment against Manchester United.”

Beating the Old Trafford club 2-1 in October last season was arguably the most stunning triumph in the 25 years of Town’s home.

It joined other joyous occasions, such as the 1-0 win over Newcastle United that christened the John Smith’s as a Premier League venue in August, 2017, that Lossl appreciates probably do not bring much comfort among the current travails.

But memories of these victories, together with the battling draws from a year ago at the Etihad Stadium and Stamford Bridge, will surely endure longer than the misery of recent weeks.

That said, Town’s suffering is probably not over yet. With a last-day trip to Southampton still to come, there is every chance Jan Siewert’s team will end the campaign with 30 defeats – the highest in Premier League history.

A failure to score tomorrow will also see Huddersfield enter the record books with the lowest number of home goals in a top-flight campaign since the Football League was born in 1888.

Even one goal against the Red Devils will see Town only join current record holders Manchester City, who found the net just 10 times on home soil during the 2006-07 campaign.

Avoiding such ignominy would at least be a crumb of comfort, though Lossl insists pride will be more of a motivating factor for the players.

“I do not know about these records,” he said when asked about beating City’s lowest goal tally. “I can only ask you how much these records are. I honestly do not know what they are.

“You can tell me but we can not get wrapped up in this. It would make no sense. We are doing our best. It was not enough against Liverpool.

“But everyone at the club is doing their best. I can promise the fans that.”

That 5-0 hammering at Anfield eight days ago continued an abject record against the top six that has seen Huddersfield lose all 11 meetings this season, conceding 35 goals in the process.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United will fancy their chances of making it a dozen tomorrow but Lossl insists there is hope amid what will be the ending of an era now Hoyle is passing on the baton to Hodgkinson.

“This has been a harsh season,” said the goalkeeper, out of contract in the summer and expected to be among several departures as Siewert rebuilds for the Championship.

“But we have to try to be positive. We owe that to ourselves and to the fans. Even though we know another good team is next in Manchester United.

“I come back to what we owe ourselves and the club – hard work and determination. We have to keep going.

“Manchester United is a big game. We have fantastic memories of their last visit. Plus, it is our last Premier League game at home. We do not know how long that will be for.

“So, we have to enjoy the game and go for it.”