Huddersfield Town will launch attack on Championship

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN head coach Jan Siewert has vowed his side will play on the front foot in the Championship next season.

The Terriers are enduring a miserable time, Friday’s 5-0 thumping at Liverpool being their 21st defeat in 23 games.

Yorkshire’s sole top-flight representative, relegated a month ago, were up against it from the very start due to Jurgen Klopp’s title-chasers taking just 15 seconds to open the scoring.

Nevertheless Siewert was pleased that his side remained positive in their approach after creating a number of chances against the Reds.

“We are a team who is bottom of the table and already relegated,” said the Huddersfield chief. “But we showed a fight and said, ‘No, we go there and go forward’.

“This is my idea of football and I know this, in the end, will lead to results. We don’t have them at the moment, which I know, and the players have really got hit this year and I want to protect them.

“Results are the results. But it is about being brave and playing football. The supporters reacted to this when we created chances. We had corners, we had chances. They made me very proud.”

As with much of the season, a combination of wasting good opportunities and committing basic blunders in defence proved fatal to Huddersfield at Anfield.

Siewert added: “We could have gone there, put 10 men at the back and Liverpool will punish you. So we wanted to do it differently. I do not like the result, which is normal. But I was proud.”

Aaron Mooy missed the trip to Anfield through a hip injury suffered in training. Depending on the results of a scan, the Australian, expected to be among a number of departures this summer, could have played his last game for Town.

Siewert added: “He was not even close to playing. Hopefully there will not be a tear, just be fluid. We will see.”