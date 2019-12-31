HUGE League One transfer news as Sunderland owner eyes sale and Doncaster Rovers target Premier League talent The January transfer window opens tomorrow, with clubs eyeing reinforcements. Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest transfer gossip. 1. Salford in for Ashley Hunter? Salford are in advanced talks to sign Fleetwood attacker Ashley Hunter on loan. (Football Insider) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Sam Winnall to Sunderland? Sunderland-linked striker Sam Winnall has fuelled rumours of a January exit by claiming his future at current club Sheffield Wednesday remains uncertain. (Sunderland Echo) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Antoine Semenyo to Sunderland? Phil Parkinson has confirmed Sunderlands interest in Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo ahead of the January transfer window. (Sunderland Echo) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Omar Bogle to League One? Cardiff City striker Omar Bogle could be offloaded next month - with League One clubs on alert. (The 72) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3