HUGE transfer stories from Doncaster Rovers, Sunderland and Ipswich Town as Championship club eyes Mark Robins - League One and Two gossip All the latest transfer news from around the web. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The January transfer window is fast approaching, with a host of League One and Two clubs eyeing deals. Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest EFL transfer gossip. Colchester United youngsters Noah Chilvers and Ollie Kensdale have extended their loan spells at Bath. (Various) Oldham have signed former Burnley and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder David Jones on a short-term deal. (BBC) Phil Parkinson is set to bolster his coaching staff with former Middlesbrough and Bolton Wanderers defender Andrew Taylor. (Shields Gazette) Oxford United have seen a big bid for on-loan defender Chris Cadden rejected by his parent club Columbus Crew. (Witney Gazette). Reports on Saturday have claimed Sky Blues boss Mark Robins is a potential target for Blues as Pep Clotet is set for the sack at St Andrew's. (Coventry Live) Manchester United are set to battle rivals Manchester City for the signing of Rochdale starlet Luke Matheson. (Daily Star) Ipswich Town youngsters Tommy Smith and Alex Henderson have joined Bury Town on loan. (Various) Ex-Sunderland striker target Lawrence Shankland is not for sale in January - despite heavy interest in his services. (Sunderland Echo) Former Everton striker and Sunderland Victor Anichebe remains a free agent after a trial at Doncaster Rovers failed to result in him landing a permanent contract. (Sunderland Echo) England manager Gareth Southgate welcomes fresh Croatia showdown at Euro 2020