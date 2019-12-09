Hull City manager Grant McCann says star striker loves it with Tigers

GRANT MCCANN remains relaxed over speculation regarding Jarrod Bowen.

Speaking after his double in the win over Stoke, the Hull chief said: “I think the owners have stated he is not for sale unless there is a substantial offer.

“So we will continue to work with Jarrod and he loves it here and loves playing for Hull City.

“If he didn’t, you would not see these performances week-in, week out.

“I don’t think they (Hull owners) are really concerned. I think they would love Jarrod to sign a new deal and stay here and continue to work with Jarrod and his representatives to make that happen.

“He is still a young boy.”