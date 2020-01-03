Hull City sign Liverpool's Herbie Kane on loan as Grant McCann cashes in on Doncaster Rovers relationship

Hull City have completed their first signing of the January transfer window with Liverpool midfielder Herbie Kane joining on loan until the end of the season.

Kane could make his debut in tomorrow's FA Cup third-round tie at Rotherham United.

Hull are working hard and quickly to reinforce a squad which was missing ten players through injury for the New Year's Day win at Sheffield Wednesday. Injuries to Jon Toral and Kevin Stewart have left them light in midfield, and they are in talks with Barnsley to sign forward Mallik Wilks.

Toral is expected to be out for at least another month as he recovers from knee surgery, while Stewart has a broken foot and could be out until March.

Kane made his first Liverpool start in December's 5-0 League Cup exit to Aston Villa. The Reds were forced to play a weakened side because their first team was in Qatar at the Club World Championship. His only previous appearance for Liverpool came from the bench against Milton Keynes Dons in September.

Kane played under Tigers coach Grant McCann at Doncaster Rovers last season, making 49 appearances and scoring seven goals in all competitions, and that relationship clearly helped bring the 21-year-old to East Yorkshire.

“I’ve been excited ever since I heard the news that the club wanted to bring me in on loan,” said Kane.

“It was nice to come in this morning and meet the lads and it’s great to be linking up with the gaffer again. It’s nice that he has the trust in me to bring me here.

“Hopefully I can play some games and help the team get to where it wants to become the end of the season.”

Hull have further bolstered their ranks by bring Sean McLoughlin back from a loan at St Mirren.

The plan had been to give the left-footed defender time off, but with left-backs Callum Elder and Stephen Kingsley both injured, that may not now be the case.

“The thinking behind it initially was that Sean's played 46 games already this season, 25 for Cork and 21 for St Mirren, he hasn't had a break.

“The initial thinking was to bring Sean back, give him a break, get him to know the players and get him ready for next season. But as it happens, we've got two left-backs injured so timing-wise it's put our backs against the wall a little bit, so Sean will be around us now until we get one or two back fit.

“He's over the moon with that.”

Hull are also determined to fight off interest in 17-goal winger Jarrod Bowen.