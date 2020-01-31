Hull City v Brentford: Injured Josh Bowler adds to Tigers’ problems

Hull City’s problems out wide have been compounded by an injury to Josh Bowler and although Marcus Maddison is ready to step up, he will have to sit out today’s early Championship kick-off against Brentford.

Everton loanee Bowler has been ruled out for six to eight weeks with a heel injury.

The Tigers lost Kamil Grosicki to West Bromwich Albion on deadline day, and top-scorer Jarrod Bowen was in talks about a move to the Premier League as last night’s 11pm deadline approached.

As is usually his wont, coach Grant McCann turned to one of his former clubs for a solution, signing Maddison on loan until his Peterborough United contract expires at the end of the season.

Although it will be the 26-year-old’s first time in the second tier, he is confident he is ready for it.

“Stepping up to the Championship is what I needed – and wanted – to do,” he said.

“I’ve been in League One for so many years and clearly proven myself at that level. It was the right time for me to move on.

“The next step for me now is the Championship. I’m grateful to Grant McCann and everyone at Hull City for giving me the chance to do that and my only focus is on replicating my form at this level.

“I’ve had people come to me and say they think I would be more than capable of doing it in the Championship, but you never know until you try it. All I can do is give it my best shot.

“I’ve never been one to set myself targets. If you do and go on achieve them, then you’re happy. But, if you don’t, you can maybe get down and disappointed.

“I’ll just strive to be the best I can possibly be. I’ll take each game as it comes and then hopefully – by the end of the season – I’ll be happy with what I’ve done and contributed to the team.”

Maddison, who signed too late to feature at the KCOM Stadium this afternoon, scored 62 goals and created 86 in 249 games for Posh.

Hull’s January signings Herbie Kane and Mallik Wilks featured under McCann at Doncaster Rovers, while centre-forward Martin Samuelsen, loaned from West Ham United, also played for him at Peterborough.

“The gaffer was a huge factor in the move,” said Maddison.

He added: “He knows what I can do and what I’m capable of and, most importantly, he believes in me.”

Callum Elder, Jordy de Wijs and Matthew Pennington are out injured for the Tigers, and Jon Toral and Kevin Stewart long-term absentees.