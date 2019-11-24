‘It’s no good crying over spilt milk,’ says Doncaster Rovers chief Darren Moore

League One leaders Wycombe left it late before a stoppage-time penalty from Joe Jacobson sunk 10-man Doncaster at Adams Park.

A surprise midweek FA Cup replay defeat against Tranmere Rovers was put to one side as the Chairboys did enough to extend their unbeaten league run to 10 games.

Rovers had to battle for over 40 minutes a man down, due to Tom Anderson’s sending off following a rash challenge on Matt Bloomfield just after the break.

Rovers chief Darren Moore said he had no arguments with the decisions of referee Michael Salisbury that proved pivotal.

“It looked a contentious decision but I’ve got no complaints with it (the penalty). Bayo (Akinfenwa) got to the ball before Donervon Daniels and the referee said had it been elsewhere on the pitch it would have been a free-kick. I listen to what the officials say and I take that.”

Anderson caught Wycombe captain Bloomfield late with a challenge early in the second half.

On the incident, Moore said: “The referee said it was dangerous challenge and he had two feet off the ground.

“I’d have to look back at it properly. But it did look like Tom had a small bit of infringement from the player and he was impeded.

“He’s given the red card and you can’t cry over spilt milk. You have to adjust and I thought with the 10 players we settled back into the game and carried on taking it to them. We defended resolutely when we had to defend and we got bodies up the pitch when we needed to.”

Wycombe Wanderers: Allsop, Grimmer, Jacobson, Stewart, Charles, Thompson, Ofoborh, Bloomfield (Akinfenwa 60), Wheeler, Smyth (Aarons 75), Samuel (Kashket 79). Unused substitutes: Yates, Gape, Phillips, Freeman.

Doncaster Rovers: Dieng, Halliday, James, Anderson, Wright, Sheaf, Whiteman, Taylor (Sadlier 67), Bingham, Gomes (Daniels 54), Coppinger (May 80). Unused substitutes: Lawlor, Amos, Greaves, Thomas.

Referee: M Salisbury (Lancashire).