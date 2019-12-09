League One and Two clubs eye BIG January deals as one club loses a staggering £1.4 million - gossip It’s nearly January, which means League One and Two clubs are eyeing transfer deals. Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest EFL transfer rumours. 1. Keith Hill to extend loan Bolton Wanderers manager Keith Hill is hoping to extend the loan deal of 20-year-old winger Thibaud Verlinden from Stoke City. (The Bolton News) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Sunderland linked with West Brom man Sunderland have been linked with a January loan move for West Bromwich Albion striker Rayhaan Tulloch alongside Leeds United and Newcastle United. (Sunderland Echo) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Carlisle manager eyes transfers Chris Beech says he is working very hard on lining up January transfer targets as he eyes a mid-season shake-up at Carlisle United. (News and Star) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Pompey goalkeeper to leave Portsmouth goalkeeper Luke McGee, formerly of Tottenham Hotspur, has been given permission to leave Fratton Park in January. (The News) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3