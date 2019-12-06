League One and Two clubs eye deals and receive bids with Tottenham, Sunderland, Portsmouth and Fulham involved

Have your say

January is fast approaching, with EFL clubs eyeing transfer deals when the window opens.



Championship side Queens Park Rangers are eyeing a swoop for Ipswich Towns Luke Woolfenden. (Various)

Gillingham and Bolton are amongst the clubs being linked with a move for 31-year-old striker Victor Anichebe. (The Real EFL)

Fulham are considering a move for impressive Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes who has been tipped to be a future Premier League regular. (FLW)

Various European clubs are eyeing a deal to sign 19-year-old Sunderland forward Benji Kimpioka when the transfer window opens next month. (Shields Gazette)

Cheltenham Town academy prospect Josh Aldridge is spending this week on trial at Tottenham Hotspur. (Gloucestershire Live)

Shrewsbury Town have signed combative midfielder Ousmane Fane on a free transfer. (Shropshire Star)

Kenny Jackett has confirmed Portsmouth are looking to recall striker Adam May in January from his loan spell at League Two side Swindon Town. (Various)

Northampton Town boss Keith Curle isnt surprised by the reported interest in his goalkeeper David Cornell. (The 72)