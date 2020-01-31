League One clubs eye HUGE deals; Sunderland, Peterborough, Blackpool and Rotherham gossip

It’s one of the most important dates in the football calendar: transfer deadline day!
What business is Phil Parkinson at Sunderland looking to conclude before the window slams shut? And what about Doncaster Rovers? Is Darren Moore eyeing any late deals?
Here, we’ve rounded up all of the latest transfer news and gossip – including news from Sunderland, Doncaster Rovers, Aston Villa, Charlton, Hull City, Bristol City, Fiorentina and more!
Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest gossip!