League One clubs linked with HUGE deals with news from Fleetwood Town, Sunderland, Peterborough United, Bolton and Doncaster Rovers

And we’ve got all the latest gossip, with rumours from Sunderland, Portsmouth, Peterborough United, Oxford United and Doncaster Rovers. Just scroll down and click through the pages to take a look:

1. Ethan Robson set for loan move? Sunderland are braced to receive bids for Ethan Robson after clubs show interest in the midfielder. (Shields Gazette)

2. Portsmouth transfer latest Portsmouth defender Paul Downing has been linked with a January exit. (The Sun)

3. Defender linked with Posh switch Oldham defender Tom Hamer has been linked with a move to Peterborough United. (The Sun)

4. Lincoln City latest Lincoln City remain close to completing their first signing of the month. (Lincolnshire Live)

