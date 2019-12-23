Was sent off for Ipswich Town as his side suffered an away loss to Portsmouth.

League One winners and losers: Peterborough United, Doncaster Rovers, Wycombe Wanderers and Ipsiwch Town men feature

It was a crazy weekend of League One action with goals galore, a red card and position changes as the January transfer window approaches.

Scroll down and click through the pages to view this weekend’s League One winners and losers – including players and managers from Sunderland, Peterborough United, Portsmouth, Doncaster Rovers and more!

Netted a 23rd minute winner for Oxford United as they beat league leaders Wycombe Wanderers.

1. James Henry - winner

Scored Tranmere Rovers 26th minute winner against AFC Wimbledon, leaving his side 20th with 20 points in League One.

2. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy - winner

Masterminded Boltons 3-2 win over relegation rivals Southend United.

3. Keith Hill - winner

Sunderland didnt play this weekend, but results mean the Black Cats slipped to 13th - the lowest position the North East club have occupied in their entire history.

4. Phil Parkinson - loser

