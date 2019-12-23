League One winners and losers: Peterborough United, Doncaster Rovers, Wycombe Wanderers and Ipsiwch Town men feature
It was a crazy weekend of League One action with goals galore, a red card and position changes as the January transfer window approaches.
Scroll down and click through the pages to view this weekend’s League One winners and losers – including players and managers from Sunderland, Peterborough United, Portsmouth, Doncaster Rovers and more!
1. James Henry - winner
Netted a 23rd minute winner for Oxford United as they beat league leaders Wycombe Wanderers.