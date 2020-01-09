Leeds United eyeing deal for ex-Liverpool man, Sunderland interested in Middlesbrough-linked Doncaster Rovers favourite plus MORE transfer news - League One rumours

A host of clubs have already completed deals, while some seek their first incomings of the window. We’ve rounded up the latest gossip from around the third-tier, so scroll down and click through the pages to view all of the latest League One transfer news and gossip from around the web:

1. Plymouth want Pitman - but there is a catch Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe has expressed an interest in out-of-favour Portsmouth striker Brett Pitman, although admits his wages are a problem. (Various)

2. Ex-Tottenham youngster in talks over Pompey exit Pompey are in talks with an unnamed club over selling Anton Walkes after the player decided his future lies elsewhere. (Portsmouth News)

3. Seasiders hold firm over key man Blackpool look set to hold onto key striker Armand Gnanduillet after pricing Championship club Charlton Athletic out of a move. (Blackpool Gazette)

4. Bolton consider double defender swoop Bolton Wanderers have been linked with a loan move for Hibs defender Adam Jackson (Various) and have reportedly opened talks with Ipswich Towns Toto Nsiala. (TWTD)

