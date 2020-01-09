Latest League One rumours from around the web:

Leeds United eyeing deal for ex-Liverpool man, Sunderland interested in Middlesbrough-linked Doncaster Rovers favourite plus MORE transfer news - League One rumours

The January transfer window is in full swing with League One clubs continuing their search for new players in order to bolster their squads ahead of the all-important season run in.

A host of clubs have already completed deals, while some seek their first incomings of the window. We’ve rounded up the latest gossip from around the third-tier, so scroll down and click through the pages to view all of the latest League One transfer news and gossip from around the web:

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe has expressed an interest in out-of-favour Portsmouth striker Brett Pitman, although admits his wages are a problem. (Various)

1. Plymouth want Pitman - but there is a catch

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe has expressed an interest in out-of-favour Portsmouth striker Brett Pitman, although admits his wages are a problem. (Various)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Pompey are in talks with an unnamed club over selling Anton Walkes after the player decided his future lies elsewhere. (Portsmouth News)

2. Ex-Tottenham youngster in talks over Pompey exit

Pompey are in talks with an unnamed club over selling Anton Walkes after the player decided his future lies elsewhere. (Portsmouth News)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Blackpool look set to hold onto key striker Armand Gnanduillet after pricing Championship club Charlton Athletic out of a move. (Blackpool Gazette)

3. Seasiders hold firm over key man

Blackpool look set to hold onto key striker Armand Gnanduillet after pricing Championship club Charlton Athletic out of a move. (Blackpool Gazette)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Bolton Wanderers have been linked with a loan move for Hibs defender Adam Jackson (Various) and have reportedly opened talks with Ipswich Towns Toto Nsiala. (TWTD)

4. Bolton consider double defender swoop

Bolton Wanderers have been linked with a loan move for Hibs defender Adam Jackson (Various) and have reportedly opened talks with Ipswich Towns Toto Nsiala. (TWTD)
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3