Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla 'strenuously denies' racism charge from FA

Leeds United say goalkeeper Kiko Casilla 'strenuously denies' a Football Association charge of using abusive language of a racist nature towards Charlton player Jonathan Leko.

The FA have been investigating the Spaniard since the incident which occurred in Charlton's 1-0 win over Leeds on September 28.

A statement from Leeds acknowledged the charge and revealed he plans to appeal.

He would face a minimum six-game ban if found guilty, although he remains available to play with his appeal ongoing.

Casilla has until November 12 to officially respond to the charge.

A Leeds statement read: “Leeds United Football Club acknowledges the charge from the FA today relating to Kiko Casilla and an alleged breach of FA Rule E3 during our Sky Bet Championship match with Charlton Athletic at The Valley in September.

"Kiko strenuously denies the allegation and has proactively worked with the FA during their investigation to date.

"The next step of this process will be a personal hearing, in the meantime Kiko will remain available for selection."

A statement released by the FA read: “Kiko Casilla has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.

“It is alleged that, contrary to Rule E3(1), the Leeds United goalkeeper used abusive and/or insulting words towards a Charlton Athletic player during an EFL Championship fixture on 28 September 2019.

“It is further alleged that the words constitute an “Aggravated Breach”, which is defined in Rule E3(2), as they made reference to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin."