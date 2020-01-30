Leeds United's January transfer window hits and misses

The January transfer window can be a time for inspired decisions and hasty mistakes.

HIT: Max Gradel helped Leeds United to League One promotion in 2010, and became a popular figure at Elland Road

Before 2003, clubs were free to make signings whenever they pleased, up until the end of March, so decisive January moves are nothing new.

In 1992, Leeds United took a chance on a French striker who infamously cut short a trial at Sheffield Wednesday, and loaned Eric Cantona from Nimmes. The forward only scored three times that season, but his inspiration helped the Whites to the last Division One title before the formation of the Premier League.

Fifa's decision to prevent clubs from buying players outside two short windows a year, despite English opposition, have increased the importance of good mid-season dealing.

Here, Stuart Rayner looks at how Leeds have fared in the January transfer window, by looking at one of their best and worst windows.

MISS – Raul Bravo, 2003

Leeds's first January transfer window was arguably their worst, as the pain of the financial meltdown the club was suffering became ever more apparent.

With Rio Ferdinand and Robbie Keane sold in the summer, their partners at each end of the field kicked off the January clearout, Jonathan Woodgate joining Newcastle United for £9m and Robbie Fowler reluctantly moving to Manchester City for £6m. With his contract up at the end of the season, the sale of Lee Bowyer to the club he supported as a boy, West Ham United, brought in just £300,000.

In their place came only Real Madrid left-back Raul Bravo on loan. The Spanish international made six difficult appearances before returning to the Bernabeu at the end of the season to resume his job as Roberto Carlos's understudy.

Manager Terry Venables threatened to quit when Woodgate was sold without his knowledge, and although he was persuaded to stay, he was sacked in March anyway.

Leeds started 2003 in 13th, nine points above the relegation zone, and although Peter Reid saw them to 15th, five points above the bottom three, the rot had set in, and the next was season was their last in the top-flight to date.

HIT – Max Gradel, 2010

Leeds started the new decade top of League One, and soon after knocked Manchester United out of the FA Cup at Old Trafford, but still the January transfer window was important for them to close out promotion to the Championship.

Sometimes transfer windows are not just about who you buy, but who you keep.

Jermaine Beckford had been put on the transfer list in the summer after rejecting a new contract, only to come off again in July and play a key part in the first half of the campaign. Three days after scoring the only goal at Old Trafford, he submitted a transfer request and it took until the end of the month to convince him to stay. It would be vital, as Beckford went on top win League One's player of the season award after 31 goals in all competitions.

Leeds were also able to permanently sign Max Gradel after an initial two-month loan spell which brought two goals. His parent club, Leicester City, played hardball, denying the Frenchman permission to play in the FA Cup, then recalling him, but by handing in a transfer request on his return, Gradel forced through a move. He scored four more goals that season as Leeds won promotion and would go on to be a popular figure at Elland Road.