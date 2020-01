Leeds United target holds talks with Championship rivals, Rotherham chief reveals winger snub as Millers chase Newcastle United ace - League One rumours

A host of clubs have already completed deals and they don’t want to stop there. Here, we’ve rounded up the latest gossip from around the third-tier, so scroll down and click through the pages to view all of the latest League One transfer news and gossip from around the web:

1. Rovers chief on transfers Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore still hopes to strengthen his squad this January after admitting he needs new players in. (Doncaster Free Press)

2. Free agent snubs Millers Rotherham manager Paul Warne confirmed he held talks with free agent Ben Marshall, however revealed he didnt want to join the club. (Yorkshire Post)

3. Bolton set to sign Championship full-back Bolton Wanderers are set to sign Hull City left-back Brandon Fleming - as confirmed by manager Grant McCann. (Hull Live)

4. Interest in Seasiders man Blackpool boss Simon Grayson has denied Jordan Thompson is on the brink of signing for Stoke City, though admits enquiries have been received. (Blackpool Gazette)

