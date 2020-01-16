Leeds United target holds talks with Championship rivals, Rotherham chief reveals winger snub as Millers chase Newcastle United ace - League One rumours
The January transfer window has just past the midway stage as League One clubs continue their search for new players in order to bolster their squads ahead of the all-important season run in.
A host of clubs have already completed deals and they don’t want to stop there. Here, we’ve rounded up the latest gossip from around the third-tier, so scroll down and click through the pages to view all of the latest League One transfer news and gossip from around the web:
1. Rovers chief on transfers
Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore still hopes to strengthen his squad this January after admitting he needs new players in. (Doncaster Free Press)