Leyton Orient’s Sam Sargeant earns his stripes to deny Bradford City

BRADFORD City manager Gary Bowyer rued his side’s missed chances after being held to a goalless draw at Leyton Orient.

The promotion-chasing Bantams failed to put away struggling Orient.

Bowyer’s charges are level on points with third-placed Cheltenham after extending their unbeaten run to three games.

“There was not much in the game at all,” admitted Bowyer. “We had a few chances and had opportunities to create more openings, but did not take them.

“We started well but lost a bit of impetus in the first half and failed to keep our rhythm.

“Leyton Orient did not force Richard O’Donnell into a save and when that happens, we are obviously disappointed to not be able to capitalise and take all three points.”

Striker Aramide Oteh tamely struck straight at Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant and the closest the hosts came was when Lee Angol chested the ball against the bar.

Just before the break, Oteh forced Sargeant into a super stop as the Bantams started to up the pressure. The second half started slowly with the best of the action coming when James Vaughan fizzed a teasing ball across the face of goal.

With 15 minutes left, substitute Harry Pritchard should have done better but he diverted over the bar a pass from Oteh.

At the death, Sargeant once again frustrated the visitors when he denied Vaughan.

Leyton Orient: Sargeant, Ekpiteta, Judd, Happe, Turley, Clay, Maguire-Drew (Brophy, 81), Marsh, Wright, Wilkinson, Angol. Unused substitutes: Brill, Coulson, Gorman, Dayton, Kyprianou, Harrold.

Bradford City: O’Donnell, Mellor, P O’Connor, A O’Connor, Henley, Wood, Reeves (Palmer, 79), Cooke, Taylor (Pritchard, 69), Vaughan, Oteh (McCartan, 86). Unused substitutes: Sykes-Kenworthy, Richards-Everton, Ismail, Connolly.

Referee: C Pollard (Suffolk).