Manager Gary Bowyer left to rue two 'nearly' games as Bradford City go out of the FA Cup

Gary Bowyer was left to reflect on two “nearly” games as Bradford City went out of the FA Cup in a first-round replay.

A Dave Edwards goal was all that separated the League Two Bantams and League Two Shrewsbury Town after 180 minutes of FA Cup football. Bradford manager Bowyer claimed the former Wales international had been in an offside position when he converted Donald Love's cross.

“Over the two games we've shown what a capable team we are,” said Bowyer.

“It was a game of nearlies from us. We had some nearly performances and we're just disappointed with the goal

“It's offside. Edwards is offside from the cross.

“It wasn't as exciting a Cup tie as I thought it was down at their place.”

Neither side had played at the weekend with their league fixtures called off because of international call-ups.

“I thought both teams looked a little bit bitty if I'm being brutally honest,” commented Bowyer. ”I felt it looked like both teams hadn't had a game at the weekend and it took a while to get into a rhythm but we slowly did and we played some good stuff in the first half in spells.

“Dylan Connolly beat their lad (Scott Goldbourne) a couple of times and was just missing that final ball. Hope Akpan had a great chance the goalie made a good save from and the follow-up from James Vaughan is cleared off the line.”

Shrewsbury will host Mansfield Town in round two.