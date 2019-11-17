Massive three points, says Rotherham United match-winner Carlton Morris

Carlton Morris was delighted with the roll-your-sleeves up victory his first-half header earned Rotherham.

The opening 45 minutes might have been pretty from the Millers, but the second period certainly was not. Still, they withstood a late second yellow card for Chiedozie Ogbene to move up to sixth in League One with a 1-0 win over Accrington Stanley.

“In this league, you have to win games like that, they’re the games at the end of the season you look back and think that was the three points that took us here or there, ” reflected Morris, who headed in Ben Wiles’s free-kick after 31 minutes.

“I think this is where we deserve to be and where we should be with the quality of the squad we have and the management here.”

In 2017-18, Morris was on loan at the Shrewsbury Town team beaten in extra-time by Rotherham in the League One play-off final despite finishing eight points above them.

“We’ve had a few results where we’ve rolled teams over, but winning when you’re not at your best is massive, ” said Morris, on loan from Norwich City. “I can say that from experience of when I was at Shrewsbury. There were some games where we nicked a point or just lost and those points could have carried us into the automatic (promotion) places.”

Showing the resolve to grind out results is significant for a team relegated in 2018-19.

“There have been a lot of new players brought in this season and in certain areas we’re still gelling, ” said Morris. “The only way really is up. There are a lot who didn’t experience that (losing run last season) and those that have, haven’t shown it.”