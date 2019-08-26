National League Premier: FC Halifax Town battle back to win, but Harrogate Town frustrated in stalemate

FC Halifax Town fought back from a 1-0 half-time deficit to beat Barrow 2-1 thanks to goals from Liam Nolan and Liam McAlinden.

Lewis Hardcastle had given the hosts the lead, but after a dreadful first-half, Town came out fighting after half-time and turned the game on its head.

A Halifax win at half-time here looked fanciful, but The Shaymen showed resilience and character to get their noses in-front and then defend their lead.

For the second away game in a row, Town conceded inside the first minute when Hardcastle took advantage of being given too much space on the edge of the box to sweep a terrific shot across goal into the far corner.

There was a lucky escape for Town when a shot by Dior Angus was parried by Sam Johnson and somehow skipped away from the onrushing Barrow player at the back post.

Oliver Dyson latched onto a lofted pass moments before half-time in-behind the Halifax defence, but fired over under pressure from Michael Duckworth.

Town created their best chance of the contest so far two minutes after the restart when Staunton’s dinked cross found Sho-Silva, but the striker nodded it wastefully wide.

That was a warning Barrow didn’t heed though, as Brad Barry’s awful clearance fell straight to Sho-Silva, and when his shot was blocked, Nolan buried the ball calmly into the top corner from 15 yards.

A controversial decision by referee Gareth Rhodes handed Town a penalty for a foul on Jeff King as he tried to shield the ball, and McAlinden buried the spot-kick into the left corner.

Barrow must have been wondering how they were trailing.

Both Town’s goalscorers came close to getting another, Nolan with a header from a corner and McAlinden with an underhit low shot, before Dyson rolled a shot just wide at the other end.

Staunton’s side-foot shot flashed inches wide, before the last 10 minutes of increasingly tense football in which Town were mostly protecting their lead.

Elsewhere, Jon Stead had a second-half goal ruled out as AFC Fylde and Harrogate Town drew 0-0.

Veteran striker Stead thought he had won it for Town with 17 minutes left when he latched on to a Kyle Jameson pass back and curled home left-footed.

The linesman saw fit to flag, though, and there was no goal.

Harrogate could count themselves unlucky twice more. Jack Muldoon hit the post 16 minutes in and Warren Burrell’s overhead kick with nine minutes left hit the bar.

Home keeper James Montgomery also twice denied Alex Bradley but there would be no breakthrough.]