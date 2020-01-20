Newcastle United ‘unwilling’ to meet Hull City’s valuation of in-demand winger Jarrod Bowen

Newcastle United are set to bid for Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen this month, but are unlikely to meet the Tigers’ £22m asking price.

Former Hull manager Steve Bruce is a big fan of the winger, who has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season.

Given the green light to upgrade his squad in January, Bruce would like to bring in Bowen but with plenty of interest elsewhere and a chance of making the Championship play-offs, the Tigers are under no pressure to sell cheaply.

They acted early this month to buy Martin Samuelsen and loan Mallik Wilks and Herbie Kane, and have so far resisted interest in Leonardo da Silva Lopes. They are adamant they do not want to sell 23-year-old Bowen either having scored 40 per cent of their Championship goals this term.

However, head coach Grant McCann has always used the caveat that “money talks” and while he has not said so publicly, it is thought Bowen is keen to join Premier League Newcastle if the opportunity arises.

City have offered him a new contract which would reportedly double his wages, and quadruple them were Hull promoted. If he does not sign it, they will trigger an extra 12 months to his current deal, which expires in the summer, but he will rapidly lose value.

Under Mike Ashley’s ownership, Newcastle have been notorious for not budging from their valuations on players. Bruce wanted Bowen last summer, but the Magpies were unwilling to pay £20m and that stance has not changed. They see his valuation as nearer £12m.

They need more goals in the second half of the season with Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin having only scored one Premier League goal each. The third member of their attacking triumvirate, Miguel Almiron, broke his duck in December, 11 months after joining, and has now scored four goals in all competitions, two in the league.

Aston Villa have been linked but are close to completing a deal for centre-forward Mbwana Samatta. Leeds United also need more goalscoring options after Arsenal recalled loanee Eddie Nketiah, but they do not have the funds to pay £22m, and loans or buy-now-pay-later deals are unlikely to appeal to Hull, six points and six places outside the play-off positions.