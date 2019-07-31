Oldham Athletic 0-1 FC Halifax Town: "It's a good start" says boss Wild after win at former club

Have your say

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild said his side dominated the game after watching The Shaymen beat his former club Oldham 1-0 at Boundary Park.

A second-minute goal from one of Town's trialists decided the match, although Town out-played their higher-division hosts for long spell of the contest.

"To say we've had all the upheaval and it's been a difficult couple of weeks, for the lads to produce that display is really pleasing," said Wild, who managed Oldham in two temporary spells last season.

"I'm not getting carried away but it's a good starter for 10.

"I thought we moved the ball really quickly and caused Oldham a lot of problems.

"I thought we dominated the game, both in and out of possession.

"I want the players to excite the fans more this year, I want them to move the ball quicker.

"We've got some young, exciting players along with the experienced lads.

"Out of possession I thought we stopped them from hitting the big switches of play, from being expansive. I thought we did that really well."

Wild says Town's performance was a good indication of what his side will look like.

"Don't get me wrong, the pitches will cut up and we may have to play differently against different teams," he said.

"But I want to excite in possession and I want to be tough to play against out of possession."