Plymouth Argyle v Bradford City: Time in MLS helped Bantams defender Adam Henley

A change was as good as a rest for Adam Henley when he took his career down a different path, but the Bradford City full-back is pleased to be back working with a familiar face this season.

The Bantams make the long trip to Plymouth Argyle looking to build momentum after a stop-start period for their League Two promotion push.

Bradford have only played once in the league since October 22, but have seven more games to squeeze in before the end of the year – eight if they rearrange their trip to Colchester United.

It is typical English football, something Henley missed during 18 months with Real Salt Lake City in Major League Soccer.

“I enjoyed being away for a little bit to clear my head because you can get stuck in a cycle,” he says. “I appreciate it a lot more now.”

He has been reunited with the manager who knows him best, his former youth team coach and first-team manager at Blackburn Rovers, Gary Bowyer.

“I would have been 11 years-old when he first came to work for the youth team,” recalls Henley.

He added: “The issues at Blackburn happened and he found himself getting promoted (to manager).

“He’s always been one who just loves coaching and getting the best out of his players.”

After the 760-mile round-trip to Home Park, the Bantams are at Macclesfield Town on Tuesday.

“More needs to be done for the supporters and how we can make it better for the whole brand of the EFL because it can be demanding on resources and time for fans and footballers,” warns Bowyer.

“The welfare of the footballers and the football supporter doesn’t seem to come into it too often.”