Preston North End v Huddersfield Town: Gameplan did not work, but Juninho Bacuna reveals key to Terriers’ transformation

Huddersfield Town have rebuilt their confidence after a tough 2019, according to midfielder Juninho Bacuna.

The Terriers are at title-chasing Preston North End in the Championship today with the mood totally transformed over the last couple of months.

That was highlighted when Danny Cowley was named as the division’s manager of the month.

When Cowley took over in September, Huddersfield had only won once in the calendar year. Now they are unbeaten in their last seven matches, winning four.

“It was hard both last season and this season,” admitted Bacuna, whose three consecutive goals in October were his first for seven months.

“Last season we lost a lot of games, we played quite well, but still were losing.

“We tried to improve in pre-season, we came together and made a gameplan, but when the season started, we didn’t start well.

“Now with the new coaches, we stick together and try to work more as a team.”

Confident or not, Huddersfield face a side whose own self-belief is high after being one of three sides to go top of the Championship over the weekend. A third clean sheet in four matches will therefore be Town’s top priority.

“We hope we can get a clean sheet, which is important, and if we can get a win, it’s good for us,” said Bacuna.

Defender Jaden Brown is expected to recover from an ankle injury. Terence Kongolo will deputise if not.

Bacuna’s midfield partner Jonathan Hogg is suspended, potentially opening the door for Alex Pritchard’s first appearance since August.