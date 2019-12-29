QPR 1 Hull City 2 - Jarrod Bowen and Tigers’ ‘incredible’ players not for sale, says Grant McCann

Hull City manager Grant McCann has insisted there is no prospect of him losing his best players during next month’s transfer window.

Jackson Irvine’s late goal gave the Tigers a 2-1 victory at QPR – their seventh win in their past 13 matches.

It left them 12th in the Sky Bet Championship table, three points from the play-off places.

And McCann says Hull will be looking to buy rather than sell, despite speculation over the futures of the likes of Jarrod Bowen.

McCann declared: “If the bids come in I know they won’t be going, it’s as simple as that. We’ve been told that.

“We’re not interested in selling in this window. We’re only interested in trying to strengthen this group to have a serious push for promotion.

“We need to bring one or two in just to give the group a bit of help. We’re churning the same players out every single week. We just need that bit of help, really to give the group a bit of a lift.”

Hull came from behind after Ilias Chair fired Rangers ahead.

The visitors were gifted an equaliser when keeper Joe Lumley spilled Josh Bowler’s ball in from the right and George Honeyman was on hand to score his first for the club. And Irvine wandered in unchallenged to nudge home Bowen’s free-kick – much to McCann’s delight.

“We’ve got severe injuries so the boys have really been outstanding to win seven games from the last 13,” said McCann.

“It’s an incredible effort with what we have. The boys have been phenomenal. I can’t speak highly enough of them.”

QPR: Lumley, Rangel, Hall, Leistner, Manning, Amos (Smith 66), Ball, Samuel, Chair (Hugill 79), Eze, Wells. Unused substitutes: Kane, Wallace, Pugh, Scowen, Kelly.

Hull City: Long, Lichaj, Burke, De Wijs, Kingsley (Pennington 37), Irvine, Da Silva Lopes, Bowler, Honeyman (Batty 77), Grosicki (Eaves 66), Bowen. Unused substitutes: Tafazolli, Ingram, Bonds, Berry.

Referee: G Ward (Surrey).