Rangers winger Jakes Hastie makes loan switch to Rotherham United

Rangers' Jake Hastie has joined Rotherham United on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old signed a four-year deal with the Ibrox club after leaving Motherwell this summer.

However, he has only played twice for Steven Gerrard's side this season and has now made the switch to South Yorkshire.

Manager Paul Warne expressed his interest in the winger following the Millers 1-1 draw against Tranmere Rovers.

And a club statement confirmed: “Rotherham United are delighted to announce the signing of Jake Hastie on a season-long loan deal from Rangers, subject to EFL and FA ratification, plus international clearance.

“The 20-year-old winger makes the deadline day move to the AESSEAL New York Stadium, and he will link up with his new teammates ahead of Saturday's trip to South Yorkshire rivals, Doncaster Rovers.”

Rotherham will be grateful for the extra firepower after Kyle Vassell was forced off with a suspected hamstring strain in their draw with Tranmere Rovers.

Warne confirmed the Northern Ireland international could be out for up to eight weeks after being withdrawn in the 12th minute in the 1-1 stalemate.

"It could be four to six weeks, maybe eight weeks, depending on the severity of it," added Warne.

"But we won't know that until Monday (today).”