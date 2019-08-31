Rangers winger Jakes Hastie set for loan switch to Rotherham United

Have your say

Rangers' Jake Hastie is on the verge of joining Rotherham United on loan, Millers boss Paul Warne has confirmed.

The 20-year-old signed a four-year deal with the Ibrox club after leaving Motherwell this summer.

However, he has only played twice for Steven Gerrard's side this season and is now set to make the switch to South Yorkshire.

"I want the player and I believe I have got a good chance of getting the player," said manager Warne.

"I am hopeful that he will be joining us on Monday.

"But as everything in my football experience has told me - don't count your chickens.

"I am hopeful and if he doesn't come I have another couple of options that I think will help us."

Rotherham will be grateful for the extra firepower after Kyle Vassell was forced off with a suspected hamstring strain in their draw with Tranmere Rovers.

Warne confirmed the Northern Ireland international could be out for up to eight weeks after being withdrawn in the 12th minute in the 1-1 stalemate.

"It could be four to six weeks, maybe eight weeks, depending on the severity of it," added Warne.

"But we won't know that until Monday."